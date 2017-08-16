Prepare For The Solar Show On The Roads

GREENSBORO, NC -- You've probably heard about the total solar eclipse by now. The moon will cross in front of the sun casting a shadow across the United States on Monday, August 21st. Parts of the nation, like Columbia, South Carolina, will go dark for around two and a half minutes.

So what if you're on the road? The North Carolina Department of Transportation says you need to plan ahead. They even put notices out on the main roadways reminding drivers of the celestial event.

NC DOT says to expect a lot of traffic. If you're traveling somewhere to watch the eclipse, arrive early and leave after the crowds have cleared to avoid congestion on the roads.

If you're driving during the eclipse DOT says do not pull off and park on the side of the road. Instead you should find a parking lot or rest area to view the eclipse. You should NOT wear your eclipse glasses while driving.

If you are going to a city in the line of totality follow posted signs and instructions for directions instead of your GPS. NCDOT says traffic experts, highway patrol and EMS officials will have accurate, up-to-date information.

There are 42 portable message boards across seven North Carolina counties to broadcast eclipse warnings and information. Three new closed-circuit TV cameras have also been installed and will be monitored so DOT can change traffic lights to keep cars moving.

