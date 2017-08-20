WFMY
Put On Glasses, Headphones and Push Play | Solar Eclipse Playlist

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:06 PM. EDT August 20, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C.- For all the eclipse news you can handle head over to WFMY News 2 Eclipse Section.

You’ve got your sweet eclipse glasses. You have your viewing location set. Now you’re ready for totality (or the partial eclipse if you're in the Triad). All that’s left are the sweet tunes.

Put the headsets, or earbuds in and push play. The WFMY News 2 Digital Team snagged this playlist off Spotify. It's a list of some eclipse-themed songs.

And believe it or not "Total Eclipse of the Heart" isn't the only song for watching the eclipse. 

