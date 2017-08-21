Selfies Causing Traffic Backups At Wyoming State Line

CDOT tweeted a photo of the 'Welcome to Wyoming' sign so people would (hopefully) stop pulling over on the side of the road, backing up traffic, to take selfies.

WYOMING - The 2017 total solar eclipse has likely been blowing up your newsfeeds for the past week.

And today, Monday Aug. 21, is the big day.

Hundreds of thousands of eager road-trippers are heading to Wyoming, where parts of the state will be in the path of totality.

The Wyoming Office of Tourism says 217,000 more vehicles than usual traveled to the state on Sunday alone.

Great, right?!

There will be hundreds of thousands of photographers: professional and amateur alike, eager to take photos of the monumental event.

However, there's one thing the Colorado Department of Transportation doesn't want you to take photos of.

That 'Welcome to Wyoming' highway sign along I-25.

Please use this picture of the Wyoming sign instead of stopping at the stateline. Seeing major congestion there due to selfies. pic.twitter.com/8OtdutLSBn — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 21, 2017

A tweet from the department asks motorists to not stop along the side of the road to snap selfies with the highway sign, as it is causing serious highway backups!

So there you go. Enjoy the highway sign from the highway and do your part to keep traffic moving!

