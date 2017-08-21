Sheetz Offering Last Chance For Eclipse Glasses

Still need eclipse glasses for today's historic celestial event? You've still got a chance!

Sheetz will be offering free NASA-approved eclipse viewing glasses at watch parties at several Sheetz locations throughout North Carolina Monday, including in Bermuda Run and Burlington. All parties begin at 2 p.m.

The watch parties will feature glasses, food and drink for the first 100 people at each party. Sheetz will also host parties in Raleigh/Durham, Winterville and Hickory.

WHERE: 286 NC Highway 801 N, Bermuda Run, 27006

WHERE: Burlington - Distribution Center, 1737 Whites Kennel Road, Burlington, NC 27215

