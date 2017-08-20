Small Sleepy Towns Awakened By Excitement of Solar Eclipse 2017

Murphy, NC (Photo: WFMY News 2)

WFMY News 2 - From Murphy to Manteo people are obsessed with the once in a lifetime solar eclipse that's happening on Monday, August 21.

The population of Murphy and other small towns have grown to thousands because of location, location, location, people are coming to see the totality of the eclipse. Murphy's population stood at 1,645 as of 2016 and through the eclipse it grown by thousands. The town is one of a few in the state that will experience the a full solar eclipse.

CHECK THIS OUT>>> WFMY News 2 Eclipse Guide

WFMY News 2's Chad Silber @ChadSilber on Twitter and Ben Powell @benpowelltv on Twitter is there. Follow them for updates.

In Rosman, NC at the PARI Observatory. NASA Researchers and more than a thousand people expected to be there to watch the eclipse. Researchers are gathering groundbreaking data about the sun during the event. WFMY News 2's Jessica Mensch is there. Follow her @JessMensch for photos, videos and updates.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

The population of Rosman which is ocated in Transylvania County, is less than 600; 587 was the total for 2016.

Columbia, South Carolina - It's the same story. People from around the world are flocking there to see the eclipse's totality. Some started making plans years in advance. The population of Columbia in 2016 was 134,309. Best estimates say 800,000 to 1.2 million people will consume the town for no other purpose than the eclipse.

WFMY News 2's Eric Chilton and Ben Briscoe are in Columbia. Follow them on Twitter @EricChilton and @watchdogben

Copyright 2017 WFMY