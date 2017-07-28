Solar Eclipse Watch Parties Across The Piedmont Triad

Total Solar Eclipse Happening This Summer

Grab your solar eclipse glasses and get ready for a historic moment!

On Monday, August 21, the moon will pass between the earth and the sun for a total solar eclipse. There hasn’t been one to stretch across the entire country since 1918.

So, let’s bring on the solar eclipse watch parties! Here’s a list of watch parties happening across the Piedmont Triad.

If you’re having a solar eclipse what party that’s not listed, please send an email with details to news@wfmy.com

What: Total Solar Eclipse Block Party

Where: High Point Public Library

When: Monday, August 21st from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Details: The first 200 people to show up will receive a free pair of solar eclipse glasses to use. There will also be a DJ. This is a free event and open to the public.

What: March For Science Greensboro Eclipse Watch Party

Where: LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro

When: Monday, August 21 1:30 p.m.

Details: Enjoy live music and hands-on activities.

What: Kaleideum Solar Eclipse Party Fun

Where: Kaleideum North located at 400 West Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem

When: Monday, August 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Details: The event features science demonstrations, crafts, special planetarium shows, and professional telescopes for safe sun-viewing. Plus, bring your own cereal box to make a solar eclipse viewer. The eclipse begins at 1:12 p.m. The event is from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Find out about prices and other details by visiting Kaleideum



What: Greensboro Grasshopper’s Eclipse Game

When: Monday, August 21 at 1:13 p.m.

Details: The Greensboro Grasshoppers will play against Hickory in a special Solar Eclipse game! Make sure to get tickets to the game!

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth at a particular angle. The moon blocks the light from the sun, casting a shadow on the Earth that, in the path of totality, turns day into twilight. It's only by coincidence that the moon is able to do this. The sun is 400 times wider than the moon, but it is also 400 times farther away, so they appear to be the same size in the sky.

What will I see during a total solar eclipse?

During a total solar eclipse, as the disk of the moon blocks out the last sliver of light from the sun, the sun's outer atmosphere, the corona, becomes visible. The corona isn't an indistinct haze; sky watchers report seeing great jets and ribbons of light, twisting and curling out into the sky.

Why is this called the "Great American Eclipse?"

This is the first total solar eclipse to only pass over the United States and no other nation since the country was founded.

How "fast" is the eclipse?

The speed of the moon's shadow will average more than 1,600 mph, but it will actually slow down as it travels across the country because of the relationship between the earth's and moon's rotations and the planet's curvature.

How many people will be able to see the total eclipse?

An estimated 12 million people live within the path of totality, though many more are expected to travel to within the path. The number of people within one day's drive of the totality zone is around 200 million.

