Think You've Seen Every Eclipse Map? Think Again

The solar eclipse is almost upon us!

If you haven't already planned out where you will watch the once in a lifetime event, Twitter has some suggestions.

"There are no more eclipse maps to make"



Challenge accepted. pic.twitter.com/PnFJSXeSiY — Joshua Stevens (@jscarto) August 3, 2017

This viral twitter thread pokes fun at all the eclipse maps that have emerged as the excitement around the event grows.

JS: "This is the last possible eclipse map possible"



Challenge accepted. pic.twitter.com/GAPdd0miMM — John Nelson (@John_M_Nelson) August 3, 2017

Need a pick me up or place to eat while watching the eclipse? These maps have you covered.

Eclipse watching always makes me hungry. pic.twitter.com/1MER26QXTg — Jerry Shannon (@jerry_shannon) August 3, 2017

Gotta have coffee when the sun comes back out, right?

Challenge Accepted! pic.twitter.com/FC41tJlu4u — Ed Harrell (@ed_harrell) August 4, 2017

And of course, the best eclipse pun map.

Love this thread. Here's my contribution: Forever's gonna start tonight pic.twitter.com/66KWu4ocMb — Bryan Debus (@BryanDebus) August 3, 2017

For eclipse related coverage be sure to click here.

© 2017 WCNC.COM