Total Eclipse Of The Park: Fun Without The Sun

KERNERSVILLE, NC -- It was the day Triad Park went dark. Hundreds flocked to WFMY News 2's Total Eclipse of the Park party to catch a glimpse of the once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event.

At 2:42 p.m. the moon crossed directly in front of the sun blocking 94% of the solar star. With eclipse glasses, pinhole projectors and even solar-filtered telescopes, all eyes were to the sky.

People started to line up for the party before 7:00 a.m. to grab a pair of free eclipse glasses and a great viewing spot. Even though our stock of 400 was quickly diminished, party goers passed pairs through crowd so everyone could sneak a peak at 94% totality.

Fun was had by all with iHeart Media radio stations bumping eclipse tunes and food trucks serving up delicious grub. The Boy Scouts of America helped people turn boxes into projectors and kids loved painting commemorative eclipse rocks.

The WFMY News 2 crew showed up to meet viewers and witness the spectacle. Tanya Rivera,Sandra Hughes, Ed Matthews, Patrick Wright, Maddie Gardner and Hope Ford were all there for the solar scene

While clouds tried to steal the show, the sun poked through just in time for the peak of our totality here in the Triad. People cheered, clapped and watched in amazement.

The next time we'll see something like this in the Triad? 2078.





Copyright 2017 WFMY