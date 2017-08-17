Triad Businesses Cashing In On Eclipse

Triad Businesses Cashing In On The Eclipse

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Businesses across the Triad are cashing in on the eclipse.

Duck Donuts in Greensboro is offering "Eclipse Assortments."

"It's a dozen donuts," said Rebecca Johnson, store owner. "We're using vanilla icing and chocolate-icing and Oreos and drizzles to give it that black and white appearance."

About 5 miles away, you will find "The Eclipse Sunshine Cupcake" at Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts.

It's an Orange Crush cake with a lemon buttercream, topped with an Oreo cookie.

In Kernersville, Whit's Custard is whipping up an "Eclipser Whitser"

"We took some chocolate Frozen Custard and blended it with some wonderful marsh mellow cream sauce and graham cracker bites and dark chocolate flakes," said Melinda Moore, store owner. "Everybody just seems to be so excited about the Eclipse, we just have to find a way to celebrate it."

Let's not forget about Krispy Kreme based in Winston-Salem.

In honor of the Eclipse, the donuts will be glazed with chocolate.

Businesses owners say the Eclipse is a great way to reel in more customers.

"It's just because it's a special thing that only happens every once in a while, so why not do something fun with it and just bring more customers to the store and give them a reason to buy our wonderful Donuts," said Johnson.

