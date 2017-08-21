Watch it Again! Video Shows the Moment of the Totality in Columbia

The total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC - Wow. That was something else.

Even after all the hype over the last year, the total solar eclipse managed to exceed expectations, bringing a stunning picture to all of us here in the Midlands.

The moment itself is something we know all will remember. We were videotaping the eclipse as it happened. Here's our recording of what took place. You can see it above.

Enjoy!

© 2017 WLTX-TV