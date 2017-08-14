Where Can You Still Buy Eclipse Glasses?

Photo: Rob Stothard, Getty Images (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Time is running out to get your eclipse glasses it’s less than a week away!

WFMY News 2 wanted to check around the Triad to see who still had the special specs.

Checking online first, it shows most sellers and website like Amazon are out, or you have to buy a bundle of glasses (usually more than 25 pairs). Stores like Walmart and Lowe’s Home Improvement appear to be out too, after several calls to different Triad locations. Plus, store representatives said they’re not ordering any more.

The Greensboro Science Center, however, reports they should be getting a shipment sometime this week but it will be a limited number.

The best bet right now? Greensboro Technical Community College. At last check, the observatory director Tom English says there should be about 800 pairs, but you’ll need to pick them up at the bookstore. They’re requesting a two-dollar donation. English says it won’t be long, however, until they’re out.

