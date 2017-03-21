Over 20 NC Students Suspended For Liking Instagram Post

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- More than 20 North Carolina students were reportedly suspended from school on Monday over a post on social media. The post in question references a school shooting, but there was no specific threat.

Parents tell WCNC everyone who hit the "like" button is being punished.

"The post is a serious post," said a Bradford Preparatory School parent.

This morning, administrators sent out this statement in part:

At first glance it looks like a couple of kids posing for a picture on Instagram, but when you read the caption that's when there's a red flag.

The caption reads: "Bradford gon have a school shooter one day" followed by two laughing emojis.

The school, Bradford Preparatory, didn't find the post funny. The students in the picture are being dealt with, but they aren't the only ones in trouble.

"My daughter was one of twenty plus students that like the post," said one of the student's parents. "She was being suspended for three days and couldn't return until Monday due to the fact that she was endorsing a threat against the school."

She says the school suspended each student who liked the photo.

"None of us are happy with the decision," said the parent. "We feel like this is going to follow our kids."

She claims the school said that the suspension for endorsing the threat will stay on her daughters' record until she graduates.

"Twenty plus students could've learned a lesson today, not necessarily been sent out of school for three days".

