$20K Donation Will Send Guilford Co. Students To Competitions, Conferences

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A $20,000 donation to Guilford County Schools will allow students from Western Guilford High School and Dudley High School to attend competitions and conferences in their field of study.

Dun & Bradstreet, a New Jersey-based data insight company, donated the money during a ceremony at Western Guilford High School on Wednesday.

$10,000 of that donation will go directly to Western Guilford's logistics class. In April, the class is taking six students to the ProMat 2017 conference in Chicago where they will network and learn about the logistics industry.

Logistics teacher Art Close says this conference will provide experimental learning at its best.

"They're going to get to make connections and they're going to get to see the state-of-the-art equipment of more than 800 vendors across the United States and the world," said Close.

The remaining money from that donation will help out Dudley High's Advanced Vehicle Technology team's return to Shell's Eco Marathon Challenge in Detroit. It will also help Grimsley High's marketing students at a state marketing convention in Greensboro.

