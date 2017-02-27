25 Greensboro Students Get Free Haircuts

Police say person who robbed a Papa John's fired gun, then demanded money (Photo: Stock)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Dozens of students got a free lunch and a free haircut Monday.

Heads Up For Our Youth program presented "My Big Brother Barber" at Heads Up Barber and Beauty on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. Volunteers provided lunch and haircuts for 25 students from Oak Hill Elementary.

Guest speaker Dr. Alan Letton talked to the group about the contributions of black scientists. The mentoring program aims to inspire the young world.

