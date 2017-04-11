$2.5M Grant Will Support Early Reading Initiative For Davie Co. Schools

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- Davie County Schools is getting a $2.5 million grant to support an early reading initiative.

The Mebane Charitable Foundation in Mocksville is funding the grant.

The money will go toward a five-year early literacy initiative to improve kindergarten readiness and to increase the percentage of students reading proficiently by the end of third grade.

According to the Mebane Foundation, about 30 percent of Davie County students are not entering kindergarten at the normal reading level - 34 percent do not show reading proficiency by the end of the third grade based on the EOG Reading Test.

The goals of the reading initiative are to improve kindergarten readiness from 70 percent to 90 percent and to increase reading proficiency in third grade from 66 percent to 80 percent by 2022.

The project will impact 2,300 students each year over the 5-year period.

