5 Rockingham Co. Schools Make 'America's Healthiest' List

Four Elementary Schools and a Middle School in Rockingham County were recognized as the healthiest in the country by a national health organization.

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation found 323 of the nation’s healthiest schools on serving healthier meals and snacks. Getting the students moving more, placing importance on physical and health education and empowering school leaders to become healthy role models.

The five Rockingham Schools that placed on the 2017 list were:

Bethany Elementary School

Central Elementary School

Draper Elementary School

John W. Dillard Elementary School

Rockingham County Middle School

A Rockingham County Schools' release detailed a plan for making its schools healthier that included getting the entire community involved, making health part of the school routine and celebrating when healthy habits are practiced.

13 schools total from North Carolina placed on the list.

