57 New Teachers From Different Professions Join Guilford Co. Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County Schools has 57 new teachers - all from different professional backgrounds.

The new teachers will "graduate" from the GCS Alternative Certification Track program, which allows people working in different professions to transition into teaching more easily. They became fully licensed in one year - all while getting teaching experience in that first year.

The track program was created in 2008 to address a teacher shortage.

GCS says a record number of candidates graduated from the program this year. Enrollment in the program has increased from 15 candidates in 2008 to the current 57.

A graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 27 at Bennett College's Global Learning Center in Greensboro.

