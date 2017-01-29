6-Year-Old Brings Gun To VA Elementary School

file image (Photo: WTSP)

SEAFORD, Va. (WVEC) -- Deputies say a 6-year-old child brought a hand gun to a York County school on Friday morning.

A student at Seaford Elementary alerted a teacher, who found the 6-year-old's backpack unattended. Inside was the gun.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office was alerted, and deputies arrived at the school. Upon inspection, deputies say the gun was "old and in terrible condition." It was unloaded and did not appear to be functional. No ammunition was found.

Investigators say they do not believe the child intended to harm anyone with the gun, and that it appears to be an isolated incident.

"We are very proud that a student knew something and said something! We will always to continue to work with the school system to keep our kids safe!" the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 WVEC)