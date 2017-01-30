Character Driven: 7 Guilford Co. Schools Named Schools of Character

(Photo: chokkicx, Custom)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Out of eighteen applicants across North Carolina, seven schools in the Guilford County School System were named 2017 State Schools of Character.

Erwin Montessori, Grimsley High, Oak View Elementary, Dudley High, Southwest Elementary, Sumner Elementary and Sedalia Elementary received the 2017 North Carolina Schools of Character recognition by the Department of North Carolina Public Instruction.

Schools of Character are schools that stand out by their use of character development to drive a positive impact on academics, student behavior and school climate.

The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T and Nathanael Greene Elementary also received honorable mentions.

The applications of the seven GCS schools will move forward to Character.org in Washington, D.C. for consideration in the National Schools of Character program.

Once a school receives the honor, they keep it for three years.

GCS has the most State Schools of Character awards in North Carolina with a total of seventeen.

