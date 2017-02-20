Anti-Bullying Resources For Kids, Teens, And Parents

More than three million students are victims of bullying each year.
About 160,000 teens skip school every day because of bullying according to, dosomething.org
But there are things you can do as a parent to help your child. Teens can also find resources here from various anti-bullying programs including chatlines to talk to someone who can help.
Bullying Help/Resources For Teens and Adults
Stomp Out Bullying – Chatline
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline online or at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Parents Contact List
Resources for parents including; Contacting school, State Board of Education among other resources
NC Anti-Bullying Laws & Policies
Anti-Bullying Programs/Resources
National Bullying Prevention Center
Parents Sample Letter For School
