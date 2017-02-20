Anti-Bullying Resources For Kids, Teens, And Parents

More than three million students are victims of bullying each year.

About 160,000 teens skip school every day because of bullying according to, dosomething.org

But there are things you can do as a parent to help your child. Teens can also find resources here from various anti-bullying programs including chatlines to talk to someone who can help.

Bullying Help/Resources For Teens and Adults

Stomp Out Bullying – Chatline

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline online or at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

DoSomething.Org Resources

Parents Contact List

Resources for parents including; Contacting school, State Board of Education among other resources

NC Anti-Bullying Laws & Policies

NC Anti-Bullying Laws

Anti-Bullying Programs/Resources

Stopbullying.gov

National Bullying Prevention Center

Stomp Out Bullying

DoSomething.Org

JustSayYes.org

Parents Sample Letter For School

Sample Letter For School

