Dallas ISD teacher says she lost her job due to her past in porn

Young Women's STEAM Academy at Balch Springs High School. Photo: Google Maps

DALLAS - A Dallas ISD teacher is claiming she lost her job after word got out that she appeared in pornographic films nearly two decades ago.

The district confirmed to News 8 that Resa Woodward, who taught at the Young Women’s STEAM Academy at Balch Springs Middle School, was put on administrative leave in the fall.

Woodward’s attorney, Calvin Johnson, said she is appealing the decision with the Texas Education Agency.

Johnson said Woodward, 38, was “taken advantage of” when she was pushed into porn at 18-19 years old and shouldn’t be punished for something that happened that long ago. Woodward went to college and obtained a Master's degree, and is working on her dissertation for her Doctorate degree, Johnson said.

"We should commend her for a strong woman and bouncing back from adversity," he said in a written statement to News 8. "She was hand chosen to work at a DISD girls academy. Instead we are taking her career away despite all the work she has done for students in our district. We must respect the strong women in our community by not punishing them for something almost 20 years old. We must be fair to them and not have a double standard that is one way for a man and much tougher on a woman."

Dallas ISD released only the following statement on Woodward’s situation:

"Dallas ISD does not comment on personnel matters. We will not be able to provide additional information regarding the teacher who was placed on administrative leave.”

When News 8 made contact with Woodward, she directed our questions to her lawyer.

News 8 has requested records from the district. We will update this story as we learn more.

