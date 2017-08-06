Duke Univ. President: 'Expand Diversity, Preserve Fairness'

Many college students took out loans for their education. (Photo: WVEC)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Duke University's new president says his mission at the elite private school in North Carolina includes expanding diversity while preserving fairness.



Vince Price spoke to The Associated Press this week, a month after starting his job. Price says the only way to produce the high-quality inquiry required to push the limits of research is to seek out different types of people and bring different perspectives together.



Recent years have seen America's elite private colleges become increasingly diverse. Recent federal data show that minority students made up more than 40 percent of the freshman classes at nearly all Ivy League schools in 2015.



Duke's 6,600 undergraduates last fall were 41 percent minorities and 46 percent white. Duke graduate programs also train another 9,000 physicians, lawyers, business executives and others.

