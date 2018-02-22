Guilford Co. High School Senior Saves Man By Doing CPR

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A Southern Guilford High School Senior is being praised for jumping into action and giving CPR to an unresponsive man.

According to the school district, Ian Brown was at Auto Zone on Friday picking up a headlight for his car when the store clerk started frantically asking if anyone knew CPR. The clerk had found a man in a car who was unresponsive.

Ian had been a lifeguard for three years and he jumped into action to give the man CPR, Guilford Co. Schools wrote in a post on Facebook.

Ian gave the man CPR for roughly 10 minutes until an ambulance was able to get there.

The EMT told Ian that his ability to jump in and administer CPR likely saved the man's life, according to the school district.

"Wow! We are proud of you, Ian!" GCS wrote on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WFMY