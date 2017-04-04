Guilford Co. Schools Propose Changes To Nontraditional Academic Calendar

iStock Photo (Photo: iStock Photo)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County School leaders want to hear from you about calendar options for the system’s non-traditional schools.

The proposed changes would be for the 2017-18 school year and were also developed along with the traditional academic school year calendar that was already approved by the Board of Education.

You’ll notice on the extended calendar, five inclement weather days are numbered as six through 12. That’s because the first five days missed due to inclement weather will be waived.

You can give your feedback for the next 30 days by emailing gcscomments@gcsnc.com

Proposed Calendars

• Greensboro College Middle College

• The Middle College at UNCG

• The Early College at Guilford

• 10-Day Extended Year (Allen Middle, Fairview Elementary, Hampton Elementary University Partnership, Oak Hill Elementary, Parkview Village Elementary and Wiley Elementary)

• Middle Colleges and Academies (The Kearns Academy at Central, The Academy at Smith, The Middle College at Bennett, The Middle College at N.C. A&T, The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, The Middle College at GTCC-High Point, The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro, The Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown)

• Extended Year (Brooks Global Studies, Johnson Street Global Studies, Washington Montessori, Allen Jay Middle)

