Guilford Co. Students Could Have ID Cards By Next School Year

This is an example of the OneCard. GCS says the look could change before they finalize the project. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Students in Guilford County could be checking into school using an identification card by the 2018-19 school year.

The school district is talking about getting every student a 'GCS OneCard' - a card with the student's name, picture, and barcode.

Students would use the cards to scan into school, or when getting on and off the bus.

Students would also be able to buy lunch with their OneCards by putting money on the card. They could even check out library books.

GCS says the purpose of the project is to ensure the safety and security of students.

GCS says the OneCards will cost the district over $500,000, and they want to launch the pilot program by next school year.

The funding is coming from one-time funds that were available from the ending of a previous technology contract.

The school board says if the pilot program of the OneCards is successful, future funding would be allocated during the annual budget process.

In June, the school board approved $10.8 million for new or upgraded security systems to be installed in all schools.

The school board is holding a work session on Wednesday, September 27 to talk about the OneCards. Parents are welcome to attend. It starts at 5:30 p.m. in the board room located at 712 N. Eugene Street.

The project would still need to pass a vote by the board to move forward. There's no timeframe on when that could happen.

Copyright 2017 WFMY