Guilford Co. Students Would Need To Wear I.D. Daily Under New Proposal

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Students in Guilford County Schools would be required to wear ID badges every day under a new proposal.

Under the plan, students would swipe their photo ID cards when entering and exiting school buildings and buses. It would also be used as their library card and for school lunch service.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras and Chief Operations Officer Scott McCully shared the idea at a School Board meeting Tuesday evening.

The program aims to enhance student safety and school security, according to Contreras and McCully.

According to the presentation, the project would cost approximately $587,000 to launch and an additional $175,000 each year to maintain.

The presentation shows all 73,000 students would receive cards the first year. It outlines 25 schools in High Point where bus and school entrance swiping would begin the first year. The plan would be to expand to the remaining schools in the district the next year.

