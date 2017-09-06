Southeast Guilford Middle School students write letters they are sending to Brookside Intermediate School in Friendship, Texas. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Southeast Guilford Middle School is showing their support for Harvey victims by adopting Brookside Intermediate School in Friendship, Texas.

The school, flooded from Harvey, is also where former Southeast staff member, Mary Helen Uffman, is now working, who informed her former SEMS colleagues of Brookside’s needs.

Students began writing letters of encouragement to the students at Brookside and plan to have them mailed so that the students can read them on their first day back in class, Monday, September 11th.

SEMS principal, Dr. Karen Buress, says her school’s initiative is a great opportunity for school system middle schools to apply this year’s educational theme of kindness as part of the “Middle School Kindness Challenge” that kicks off September 13.

“Since we know the needs of the school, staff and students will continue, we want to extend our partnership throughout this year. Eastern Guilford Middle School, not far down the road from SE, is joining us in our partnership effort with Brookside,” says SEMS principal, Karen Burress.

This act is just one of the many ways students and teachers are helping.

On Wednesday, September 6th, the school system announced the launching of “Change for Children,” a campaign to raise funds for the Houston Independent School District.

According to a release from GCS, schools have begun their own initiatives outside system-wide efforts:

“Pennies for Texas,” Joyner Elementary (3300 Normandy Road, Greensboro), will collect coins for the American Red Cross from Sept. 5-8.

Northern Middle (616 Simpson-Calhoun Road, Greensboro) is collecting clothing and nonperishable food. Students are also sending notes and cards.

At Hunter Elementary (1305 Merritt Dr., Greensboro), ACES students are sending cards to Sharpstown High School in Houston. They will also begin collecting school supplies for Sharpstown students.

Oak View Elementary (614 Oakview Road, High Point) students have launched “Helpers for Harvey. They’ve adopted James Berry Elementary in Houston, which served as a shelter but was evacuated because of flooding. To start, Oak View students are raising money, and will continue to incorporate more service projects as plans develop.

Several clubs and teams at Southeast High (4530 Southeast School Road, Greensboro) will undertake various projects. In addition to organizing drives for food and school supplies, they are sending cards and care packages. They are also studying Harvey’s impact on agriculture, housing and education.

Northern and Northwest high schools are collaborating in their relief efforts. They are asking for donations at their football game against each other on Friday night. Donations of cleaning supplies, toiletries, household goods, baby items and nonperishable foods can be delivered to Northern (7101 Spencer Dixon Road, Greensboro). Only new items will be accepted. Donations will be collected outside the gate.

Southern High’s (5700 Drake Road, Greensboro) National Honor Society is researching the best ways to help.

Middle College at GTCC-High Point (901 South Main St., High Point) students are discussing ways to raise awareness about disaster preparedness and steps to prepare for crisis situations, such as establishing emergency savings accounts.

Students at Western High (409 Friendway Road, Greensboro) will partner with Guilford College United Methodist Church to donate buckets for help with clean-up efforts. More projects are in development.

Early College at Guilford (5608 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro) and Brooks Global (1215 Westover Terrace) students plan to donate money for relief efforts.

Middle College at Bennett (610 Gorrell St., Greensboro) students will send cards and toiletry bags to Texas.

Students at Sumner Elementary (1915 Harris Dr., Greensboro) will coordinate a book drive and send cards. Sumner’s curriculum facilitator, Kris Biddle, used to teach in Galveston, just south of Houston. She knows many teachers, friends and former students who have lost all they own. Efforts to help will be ongoing at Sumner.

