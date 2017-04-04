Guilford County Schools Superintendent Shares Budget Plan

Guilford County Schools (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras presented her recommended budget during a regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday.

The budget included a request to county commissioners for $8.2 million, and $10 million for capital outlay - money to improve schools or to build new schools.

The requested funds from the county would help cover anticipated pay raises from the state ($7.1 million) and an expected increase in charter school enrollment of more than 900 students ($3.8 million).

The proposed budget also depends on state lawmakers amending the mandate for smaller class sizes. The school board requested more money and flexibility from the state in a recent resolution.

The $8.2 million increase requested from local support would bring the funding from the Board of County Commissioners to approximately $196.6 million for the operating budget.

“We are not asking for what we want, we are asking for what we need,” said Contreras. “I’m doing my part and making the tough decisions for our students, but as the 47th largest district in the country, we do require significant resources.”

