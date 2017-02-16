Jones Elementary Gets New Equipment After Fire Last Year

Students at Jones Elementary learning about their new golf centric gym games courtesy of First Tee. (Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

GREENSBORO, NC - Nearly a year ago a fire at Jones Elementary damaged classrooms and took away gym equipment for students. Thursday, kids finally got to play with some brand new toys thanks to First Tee of the Triad.

The organization gave the school some indoor golf based games. This includes plastic clubs, soft tennis life balls, and Velcro targets.

Mike Barber, CEO Executive Director of First Tee, said they replaced the equipment to help continue to momentum of learning of core values,

“More importantly, each time they come in here they learn an aspect of character development and for instance today might be respect. Respect for others, respect for surroundings and respect for self. They apply that to what they do, they respect the equipment, they respect the gymnasium and they are not too hard on themselves when they don’t hit a good shot.”

First Tee partners with all Guilford County Schools and has their own classes as well. You can get more information by clicking here.

