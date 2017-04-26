‘Learn To Swim' Endowment Fund Aims To Help Students Learn Life-Saving Skill

Greensboro Aquatic Center head instructor Tracy Bodenheimer teaches a second-grade student to swim during a Learn-to-Swim class at the Greensboro Aquatic Cente (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Eight children drown each week in the United States, that’s why the “Learn to Swim” program is so vital.

On Wednesday, the Greensboro Sports Council made a special announcement naming the endowment fund in honor of Matt Brown, who’s the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Managing Director.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The Learn to Swim program provided by the Greensboro Aquatic Center helps second-graders within the Guilford County Schools system to learn to swim. Brown helped to establish the program in 2011.

This year, $275,000 of the initial $500,000 has already been pledged to the endowment. The average cost for a student to participate in the program is $40 which comes out to about $3,400 per school.

This year the program will help an estimated 1,300 second-graders learn to swim. Since it started, the program has helped 3,721 students learn to swim including lessons from this year.

The goal of the Learn to Swim program is to offer it to all second graders within the Guilford County Schools system and they'll be able to do that after they reach the $500,000 milestone.

© 2017 WFMY-TV