List Of School Closings And Delays

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:29 PM. EST January 07, 2017

School leaders in the Piedmont Triad are already starting to make a decision about school on Monday.

Full List Of Snow Closings 

Both the Alamance Burlington Schools and Davie County Schools will be closed on Monday due to the weather.

Keep checking back here as more schools could be added to this list.

School Closings 

  • Alamance Burlington Schools - Monday, January 9 - Closed 
  • Davie County Schools - Monday, January 9 - Closed 

