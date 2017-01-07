List Of School Closings And Delays

(Photo: AP)

School leaders in the Piedmont Triad are already starting to make a decision about school on Monday.

Both the Alamance Burlington Schools and Davie County Schools will be closed on Monday due to the weather.

Alamance Burlington Schools - Monday, January 9 - Closed

Davie County Schools - Monday, January 9 - Closed

