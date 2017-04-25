WFMY
List Of School Delays & Closures Due To Weather

WFMY 6:23 PM. EDT April 25, 2017

Flooding is prompting some school districts to delay or even close school on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest list of school delays:

Caswell County Schools                        Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
RCS Head Start – Caswell County        Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

School Closing
Westover Christian Academy               Closed Wednesday

