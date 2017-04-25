List Of School Delays & Closures Due To Weather

Flooding is prompting some school districts to delay or even close school on Wednesday.
Here’s the latest list of school delays:
Caswell County Schools Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
RCS Head Start – Caswell County Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
School Closing
Westover Christian Academy Closed Wednesday
