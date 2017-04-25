List Of School Delays & Closures Due To Weather

Flooding is prompting some school districts to delay or even close school on Wednesday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Here’s the latest list of school delays:

Caswell County Schools Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

RCS Head Start – Caswell County Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

School Closing

Westover Christian Academy Closed Wednesday

Check It Out: full list of school delays/closures



© 2017 WFMY-TV