NC Bill Aims To Get Rid Of State-Created Final Exams For Public Schools

System.Object

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Some North Carolina legislators are advancing a bill that would eliminate more standardized exams for public school students, many of them in high school.



A House education committee voted Tuesday to get rid of state-created final exams for a host of subjects, leaving it to teachers to create final tests for their students next fall. The measure would leave in place end-of-grade and certain end-of-course tests that federal law requires.



North Wilkesboro Rep. Rick Elmore told his colleagues last week that teachers will still be evaluated on several other measures, which include the remaining standardized tests. Elmore also suggested test scores on the statewide final exams being considered for elimination are not being used well to set statewide policy.



The measure next goes to the full House.

© 2017 Associated Press