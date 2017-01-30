NC Universities React to Travel Ban Executive Order

A view of the Old Well on campus of the University of North Carolina on June 6, 2012 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) (Photo: Replay Photos, 2012 Replay Photos)

Administration at North Carolina Universities give reaction to President Trump's Executive Order limiting travel to visa holders.

RELATED: 2WTK: Breaking Down President Trump's Immigration Orders

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

Dear Carolina Community:

The Executive Order issued by President Trump on Friday, January 27, 2017, limits immigrant and non-immigrant visa holders from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days, among other actions. In the last 24 hours, we have been hearing from many people at Carolina who are confused, frightened and unsure of what to do. Those same sentiments are being expressed at universities all over the country.

This is a very fluid situation – with two federal courts issuing temporary stays against the order just yesterday, and no one is really certain how this will resolve in the coming days. Nevertheless, while the full impact of this order remains unclear, we are determined to help people who are directly or indirectly impacted in every way that we can.

To our more than 3,000 international students, scholars, staff and families – representing more than 100 countries: you are essential to our vibrant Carolina community. We remain fully committed to a diverse and inclusive campus and want all who work and study here to feel welcomed and valued. Those who come from the listed countries and anyone else can reach out to UNC Global with questions and concerns. They and many others across campus stand ready to help.

The University is advising students, faculty, and staff who may be affected by this Executive Order to consult an immigration attorney prior to travel outside of the United States. At present, universities across the country are advising people from the seven countries listed in the Executive Order to not travel outside of the United States.

In the coming weeks and months, we encourage everyone to do your best to stay focused on your work, and fully engaged in the dreams that brought you here. The UNC system will continue to monitor the situation and will keep all of us apprised of new information as it becomes available.

Sincerely,

Carol L. Folt

Chancellor

RELATED: Trump Defends Refugee Policy

NC State University

NC State Community:

On Friday, January 27, President Trump issued an Executive Order limiting immigrant and non-immigrant visa holders from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. The order also directed the suspension of the refugee admission program for 120 days and suspended all refugee processing of Syrian nationals.

The overall results of this decision, on the NC State community and more broadly, remain unclear. Already this weekend two federal courts ruled against part of the Executive Order, issuing stays that temporarily block the deportation of individuals who have arrived at U.S. airports with valid visas. Other lawsuits are reported to be filed this week.

At NC State, across the UNC System and throughout the United States, our international students, faculty and staff are critically important and extremely valuable members of our higher education communities. Our universities are daily enriched and strengthened by the talent, insight and culture that international students, faculty and staff bring to our campuses.

As we follow the developments to determine the impact this Executive Order will have at NC State, our Office of International Affairs, Graduate School, Provost’s Office and others are working to connect with students, faculty and staff from these named countries and ensure we’re offering support. We have approximately 170 students, visiting scholars and employees who may be affected, however at this time we are not aware that any of these students or employees are traveling abroad. Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the Office of International Affairs or the Office of International Employment.

In the meantime, we strongly recommend that our faculty, staff and students who are at NC State from the targeted countries avoid international travel until further notice.

To all of our international students, especially those from the countries identified in the Executive Order, please know you are a welcome and valued part of the NC State Community. We encourage you to purposefully and passionately continue pursuing your educational dreams and contributing to the scholarship that embodies our think and do mantra. Also, please don’t hesitate to connect with advisors, counselors, professors or any of the many caring people at NC State who are here to provide support and help you be successful.

Thank you,

Randy Woodson, Chancellor

RELATED: Colossal Crowds Pack the Streets against Trump Once Again

Duke University

Dear Colleagues,

The new restrictions on immigration to the United States by residents of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen that were announced on Friday by President Trump are both confusing and disturbing. We want to assure you that Duke has reached out to our students, faculty and staff from the affected countries to offer support and guidance during this difficult time.

We are in constant contact with immigration experts, other universities and national associations to understand the implications of the new policies, parts of which have already been successfully challenged in Federal court. While the circumstances and implementation appear to be changing with great frequency, at this point, we have advised individuals from the affected countries avoid all international travel for the immediate future.

Duke University is committed to, and is greatly enriched by, the open exchange of students, scholars and ideas from all over the globe. We are deeply concerned about the well-being of students, faculty and staff who may be impacted by the policies that have now been put in place, and will join with the rest of higher education to bring these concerns to the attention of policymakers and the public.

To that end, we want to restate our fundamental commitment to ensuring that all students and faculty can focus on what brought them here in the first place: to get a world-class education and pursue scholarship in an environment that supports them regardless of their background. While the current environment remains unsettled, we want to restate that Duke University cannot and will not share confidential student records with law enforcement agencies—local, state, or federal—without a subpoena.

In the meantime, we encourage all members of the Duke community to utilize the university’s support services, including Duke Reach, Duke Visa Services and the International House if you have questions.

We expect there will continue to be changes and new developments over the next several days and will keep the campus updated as we learn more information.



Richard Brodhead, President

Sally Kornbluth, Provost

RELATED: Airlines Turning Away Passengers Following Trump Travel Ban

Elon University

Dear members of the Elon community,

The Executive Order on immigration issued by the President of the United States on Friday has spurred deep concern for many members of the Elon community. As a leader in international education and as a compassionate campus community dedicated to welcoming peoples of all faiths and cultures from more than 50 nations, we are monitoring this unfolding situation very carefully.

Elon’s Global Education Center staff members are working individually with international students and scholars to offer counsel, guidance and support; in order to safeguard privacy, we will make no statements about individuals who might potentially be affected by the Executive Order. However, we are relieved to report that no members of the Elon community have been stranded outside the United States because of this Executive Order.

Elon University complies with all federal requirements related to administering its international programs for visiting students and scholars. The University also maintains a strong commitment to student privacy and does not release any confidential data about its students, faculty, and staff, including immigration status, unless required by law. Elon University does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, color, creed, sex, national or ethnic origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or veteran’s status in the recruitment and admission of students, the recruitment and employment of faculty and staff, or the operation of any of its programs.

Elon University is working closely with the broader higher education community this spring on other immigration-related concerns. I am among more than 600 college and university presidents who have signed a statement supporting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which makes higher education possible for undocumented immigrant students. In addition, this Tuesday I will join a delegation of North Carolina university leaders in Washington, D.C., to meet with the state’s senators and congressional representatives and to voice our views about U.S. immigration policies and specifically how they impact higher education.

As you encounter international students and scholars on campus this week, I hope you will offer words of encouragement, support, and respect. My four grandparents emigrated to this nation a century ago with little formal education and unable to speak a word of English. Our family is but one example of how this great nation has helped transform the lives of millions of immigrants. I ask that members of the Elon community hold high the light of generosity and compassion and drive out fear. Numen Lumen.

Sincerely,

Leo M. Lambert

President

Copyright 2016 WFMY