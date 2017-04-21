New Greensboro Program Gives Free Haircuts To Kids Who Read

Rear View Of Boy Having A Haircut (Photo: Drazen Stader / EyeEm, Copyright 2016 Drazen Stader. All rights reserved.)

GREENSBORO, NC - A new program in Greensboro is hoping to improve literacy rates in the area with haircuts.

Books N Barbers is a new initiate that give free haircuts to kids from the ages of 5-17, with a catch.

In order to get the free haircut, you need to read for 15 minutes.

The program aims to help keep kids out of trouble by providing a place for them to build confidence and fluency in their reading.

The Northeast Greensboro Project, Prestige Barber College, and FlowerChild Productions all teamed up for this new initiate that starts on Saturday.

The haircuts are at 2006 Phillips Ave, Greensboro from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFMY