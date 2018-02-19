New Western Guilford Middle School Opens Wednesday

GUILFORD COUNTY -- A new Guilford County middle school opens tomorrow!

While most GCS students had class today, it remained a teacher workday at Western Guilford Middle School so staff could put finishing touches on their new school!

Tomorrow, students will walk into a brand new building! The previous building included four permanent structures spanning 107,282 square-feet, plus an additional four mobiles and one quad unit. Its new school will cover 157,889 square-feet in a single building.

Western Middle has seen generations of families come through its doors. Originally founded by Quakers, the school has evolved greatly since its first iteration in the 1800s.

Principal Patrice Brown said, "We have a lot of great memories and a lot of great history in our old building. But in terms of a brand new facility that our students deserve and will help enhance their learning and take it into the 21st century, we're really excited about that."

The new school was part of the 2008 school bond project. The old school is expected to be demolished, next month and turned into the school's new running track.

The new school will keep the same phone number, but will have a new address - 401 College Road, Greensboro, 27410.

On Tuesday, students will arrive to a red carpet welcome from Western High’s drumline and cheerleaders. There will also be an assembly before they head to their new classrooms. The school will also host its first home basketball tournament at 5 p.m.

The community will have a chance to tour the new building on Saturday, March 10.

