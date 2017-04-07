Northern Guilford Elementary Evacuated For A 'Gas Smell'

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

GREENSBORO, NC - Northern Guilford Elementary School was been evacuated Friday afternoon after there were reports of a 'gas smell'.

Everybody on school property was moved across the street around noon according to a mother who was at the school for her son's party.

Guilford County Schools says the Fire Department is investigating.

WFMY News 2 will keep you updated as the story develops.

Copyright 2017 WFMY