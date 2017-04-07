WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 22 weather alerts
Close

Northern Guilford Elementary Evacuated For A 'Gas Smell'

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:24 PM. EDT April 07, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC - Northern Guilford Elementary School was been evacuated Friday afternoon after there were reports of a 'gas smell'. 

Everybody on school property was moved across the street around noon according to a mother who was at the school for her son's party. 

Guilford County Schools says the Fire Department is investigating. 

WFMY News 2 will keep you updated as the story develops. 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories