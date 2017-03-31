Original 'Freedom Writer' Inspires Parents, School Leaders

Manny Scott (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One of the original 'Freedom Writers' whose story is told in part in the 2007 hit movie "Freedom Writers" spoke to Guilford County Schools leaders and parents during a Guilford Parent Academy event on Friday.

Manny Scott shared his inspirational message of hope, building relationships, and being open to other's differences.

Scott also highlighted the power of learning, and instructed listeners to "learn about, learn from and learn with" the families and students in Guilford County.

The message hit home for parents like Khem Irby.

"It's a timely message for Guilford County Schools," said Irby. "And we can make a difference as parents when we partner with educators."

All participants received a copy of Scott’s book, “Your Next Chapter with Manny Scott.” Scott stayed after the event to personally autograph books.

Copyright 2017 WFMY