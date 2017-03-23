WFMY
Page High School Student's Artwork Wins National Award

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Page High School junior Claire Audilet brought home the silver medal from the National Scholastic Art Competition. 

Claire won the award for her illustration called "Room at the Met." 

She was one of give Guilford County Schools students entered into the national competition after she earned Gold Keys in the regional contest. 

Nine Guilford County Schools students were honored with Gold and Silver keys at the regional competition. The students' artwork was also displayed at the Barton College Art Galleries. 

