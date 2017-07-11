Red Bird 2 Flies To The Classroom!

Steps Camp students spent the afternoon learning about drone safety with WFMY News 2's drone pilots. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Red Bird 2, WFMY News 2’s drone, hung out with the kids at S.T.E.P.S. Camp, a program for intellectually and academically gifted children hosted by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

This is the first year the drones are featured in the camp's curriculum for children in the rising 6th-8th grade program.

WFMY News 2's skilled drone pilots gave the kids a crash course on drone safety and how to fly RB2.They had a lot of questions to ask our pilots!

Their favorite part… The flight demo!

