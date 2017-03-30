Say Yes Guilford Makes Changes To Scholarship Program

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Say Yes Guilford announced five big changes to its scholarship program on Thursday.

It all has to do with how much money families make and how long the student has been in Guilford County Schools.

Here are the new eligibility requirements:

Students from families earning $40,000 per year or less will 100% of the last dollar tuition amount, after financial aid, if they've been enrolled in Guilford County Schools since 9th grade. Students from families earning between $40,001-$75,000 will receive $4,500 in tuition assistance, after financial aid, if they've been enrolled in GCS since 6th grade. Students from families earning between $75,000-100K will receive up to $2,250, if they've been enrolled in GCS since 4th grade. Students from families who earn more than $100,000 per year will not be eligible for Say Yes scholarships. •Eligible students who receive the maximum award through the Federal Pell Grant program will receive a $350 Opportunity Scholarship from the Say Yes Guilford Scholarship Fund.

So why did Say Yes Guilford decide to make these changes?

In a nutshell, the program says it gave out too much money last year.

Say Yes Guilford paid out about $5.8 million in scholarship money to over 2,000 GCS students in 2016 - that's six times more than they budgeted for.

A spokesperson says it just underestimated the average amount per student.

These eligibility changes will go into effect starting next year, but it will also apply to students from the class of 2016 who have already received scholarship money and are in college now.

Organizers say these changes are necessary in order to keep the program going for years to come.

