Some Guilford County Students Are Back In Class This Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some Guilford County students are saying, 'So Long, Summer' this week!

Students at 11 of the district's academies and early and middle colleges will return to class on Thursday, August 3.

Those schools include: The Early College at Guilford, Greensboro College Middle College, The Middle College at UNCG, The Kearns Academy at Central, The Academy at Smith, The Middle College at Bennett, The Middle College at N.C. A&T, The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, The Middle College at GTCC-High Point, The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro and The Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown.

The students of Greensboro College Middle College get to have some fun on the first day back! They'll be at Celebration Station - it's a back-to-school tradition for the middle college every year. The school will be at Celebration Station from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Freshman attending Bennett College will visit Haw River State Park for teambuilding exercises, Monday, August 7, while sophomores, juniors, and seniors will go to the Greensboro Science Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to undertake Sky Wild and see the aquarium and zoo.

Breakfast will be served for Middle College at GTCC-High Point staff at 10 a.m. Thursday. Team-building exercises begin at noon.

Students and staff at The Kearns Academy at Central will start school in a new location. The school is relocating to the second floor of Welborn Middle through December 2019, due to construction projects on High Point Central High campus. Students and staff will be welcomed in the cafeteria at 9:30 a.m. for a meeting.

At the STEM Early College at NC A&T, sophomores will welcome freshman through "Find a Freshman," a lunchtime activity that encourages students to interact.

