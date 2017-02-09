Teacher Tosses Out Tradition, Putting Couches in Classroom

Mr. McDowell's 6th Grade Science & Math Class at Jefferson Middle School.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Most people might be used to the traditional classroom setting, with wooden tables facing the whiteboard, and a teacher in the front of the room. But, that vision could be changing, one class at a time.



“It’s dramatically different,” said 6th grade teacher Mike McDowell, who teaches math and science.

He’s talking about his new setup, called "flexible seating.” Desks are replaced with high tables, chairs, and couches.





“It gives them a better atmosphere for collaboration, they feel more comfortable, I think they’re proud of their classroom,” he said.



With some grant money, parent donations, and his eye for what will work in the classroom, he started saying goodbye to the old desks about a month and a half ago. Gone are the days of only using pencils and paper too – these students are equipped with Chromebooks to get their assignments done.

Rather than distracting, McDowell’s students find these changes helpful.



“When I first saw these couches, I just felt like man these people are lucky, Mr. McDowell has this great idea,” said Alex Copprick.

“The other desks were too hard and I didn't really focus a lot on them. So with this chair, I just remember because when I sit on my bed I can do homework better,” said Brianna Ryan.



“I think it's really relaxing end it helps us study more,” said Maxwell Barnes.



McDowell started teaching 20 years ago, but things have changed.



“I'm not the center of the stage anymore, it's kind of reversed a bit,” he said.



One classroom at a time, he says it’s about adapting. That way the kids of today are still understanding and learning the basics.

