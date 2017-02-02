Thomas Built Buses Donates $100K To Guilford Co. Schools

(Photo: Spaces Images, Custom)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Thomas Built Buses and parent company Daimler Trucks North America is pledging $100,000 to Guilford County Schools in 2017.

The donation will provide much needed resources, technology, and educational materials for the students of Guilford County.

The local school bus-building company also plans for its employees to volunteer with the school system throughout the year.

A pledge announcement will take place tomorrow afternoon at Oak Hill Elementary.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store and the WFMY News 2 Weather App which is also free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

2 Wants To Know Investigations

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2017 WFMY