Thomas Built Buses Donates $100K To Guilford Co. Schools

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Thomas Built Buses and parent company Daimler Trucks North America is pledging $100,000 to Guilford County Schools in 2017.
The donation will provide much needed resources, technology, and educational materials for the students of Guilford County.
The local school bus-building company also plans for its employees to volunteer with the school system throughout the year.
A pledge announcement will take place tomorrow afternoon at Oak Hill Elementary.
Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2
Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store and the WFMY News 2 Weather App which is also free in the Apple store.
2 Wants To Know Investigations
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs