Thomas Built Buses Donates $100K To Guilford Co. Schools

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:29 PM. EST February 02, 2017

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Thomas Built Buses and parent company Daimler Trucks North America is pledging $100,000 to Guilford County Schools in 2017. 

The donation will provide much needed resources, technology, and educational materials for the students of Guilford County. 

The local school bus-building company also plans for its employees to volunteer with the school system throughout the year. 

A pledge announcement will take place tomorrow afternoon at Oak Hill Elementary. 

