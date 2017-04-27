Triad Student With Autism Speaks to Classmates

CLEMMONS, NC -- A fifth grader at Southwest Elementary School in Clemmons spoke to his peers about an important topic on Thursday afternoon.

Wil Rasmussen shared his story of living with autism with fellow fourth and fifth graders.

With the teacher's help, Rasmussen put together a 30-minute presentation and answers questions from the assembly.

The school says the speech was entirely his idea. Rasmussen says he wants to help students understand the importance of inclusion and self-determination.

According to the Autism Society, autism prevalence is now 1 in 68 children in America.

