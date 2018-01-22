Weather Makeup Days Announced For Guilford Co. Schools

Weather makeup days have been announced for Guilford County Schools students.

Most schools now have a total of four makeup days due to inclement weather causing the school system to close on January 17, 18, and 19, and previously on January 4.

Bessemer Elementary and Gateway Education Center now have five makeup days because of police action which shut down the schools earlier in the year.

Because of impending move to a new building, Western Middle students will make up their days January 23, June 11, 12, and 13.

The scheduled makeup days are as follows:

Traditional Schools Academic Calendar: January 23, Feb. 19, June 11 and 12

Western Middle: January 23, June 11, 12, and 13

Bessemer Elementary and Gateway Education Center: January 23, February 19, June 11, 12, 13

20-Day Extended-Year Schools (Allen Jay Middle, Brooks Global Studies, Johnson Street Global Studies, Washington Montessori): No scheduled makeup days; days will only be made up if the district exceeds five inclement weather days.

10-Day Extended-Year Schools (Allen Middle, Fairview Elementary, Hampton Elementary University Partnership, Oak Hill Elementary, Parkview Village Elementary, Wiley Elementary): January 23, Feb. 19, June 11 and 12

The Early College at Guilford: January 23, March 5, 6, 7

Greensboro College Middle College: January 23, Feb. 19, April 2 and 25

The Middle College at UNCG: January 23, Feb. 19, April 2 and 3

Other Early/Middle Colleges and Academies (The Academy at Central, The Academy at Smith, The Middle College at Bennett, The Middle College at NC A&T, The STEM Early College at NC A&T, The Middle College at GTCC-High Point, The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro, The Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown): January 23, Feb. 19, March 12, and May 24

