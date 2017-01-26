Winston-Salem, Forsyth County Schools Seeing Decrease In Dropouts, Crime

Everyone knows the right answear (Photo: gpointstudio)

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC – At schools you usually do not want to see grades and numbers drop, but Winston-Salem, Forsyth County Schools now have a reason to celebrate.

The number of dropouts and reportable acts of crime have decreased in the last year, according to a report released by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

According to the report, the biggest decrease is seen with dropouts. In the 2014-2015 school year there were 483 students that dropped out. In the 2015-2016 school year there were only 410.

“We are pleased to see the major decrease in dropouts after a slight increase the year before,” Superintendent Beverly Emory said. “The decrease is encouraging after a slight increase in 2014-15, the first in several years. We studied the data to see what we could be done to engage students and return to the trend of decreasing both the number of reportable incidents and dropouts.”

Also, the report says even though Winston-Salem and Forsyth County Schools increased the number of students by 200, crime still dropped within the district.

Copyright 2016 WFMY

