Winston-Salem State Alumnus, NC School Teacher Surprised on Ellen

Michael Bonner is an inspiring second grade teacher at North Carolina's South Greenville Elementary, where a majority of students have difficult home lives and many are homeless. When Ellen heard about how Mr. Bonner's unique, rap-filled teaching methods encourage students to go above and beyond, she couldn't wait to meet him — and give his school a spectacular surprise!

Bonner is a graduate of Winston-Salem State University. The school posted about his appearance on their Facebook page.

Ellen is encouraging all her fans and viewers to help support second grade teacher Michael Bonner and his students at South Greenville Elementary! South Greenville is a Title I elementary school in Greenville, NC, based in a neighborhood with a 100% poverty rate.

Despite the circumstances, the students are resilient in their pursuit of education, and led by amazing teachers like Mr Bonner.

Find out how you can help Greenville Elementary School, here: http://gofundme.com/Greenville

Bonner told Ellen the school is in dire need of funding and materials, as many of the students are homeless and have very difficult home lives. Through unique and fun lesson plans and activities (like educational rap videos!), he has found ways to reach his students and make a difference.

