Words of Inspiration Painted in Welborn Academy's Bathrooms

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Some words of inspiration are popping up in an unlikely place...the restroom.

The quotes were painted in Welborn Academy's restrooms as part of the "Bathroom Inspiration Project."

The High Point University women's lacrosse team, student council members and other volunteers helped make it a reality.

Raven Jefferson is the Communities-in-school site coordinator for Welborn Academy. She says the Bathroom Inspiration Project isn't just meant to be aesthetically pleasing.

"We're also hoping that as they see these quotes that they'll be inspired and build up their self-esteem cause you know if you feel good, you'll do good in school," said Jefferson.

The school got the idea from a school in Alabama that did the same thing.

The designs and quotes were all voted on by the students at Welborn.

