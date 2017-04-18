WSSU Gets New WeatherSTEM Station

Winston-Salem State University gets new WeatherSTEM Pic. WSSU (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem State University has a new exciting way for obtaining weather data and early warnings for severe weather.

The University has a new weather monitoring station called WeatherSTEM. It was installed on the roof of the Thompson Student Services Center.

The new weather station provides text alerts for changing weather conditions, forecasts, and a live camera feed.

WeatherSTEM also gathers 15 elements from the local atmosphere including temperature, humidity and wind speed.

Data also can be assessed:

• On Twitter @WSSUWxSTEM

• Through the free WeatherSTEM app (Apple and Android)

• Via text message or phone at 336-750-6434

• By email (send request to: wssu@forsyth.weatherstem.com)

It’s the fourth WeatherSTEM in the Piedmont Triad.

